Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) closes on a three-year $400M secured loan commitment led by funds managed by the Alternative Credit Strategy at Ares Management (NYSE:ARES).

The move enhances Chimera's liquidity position and diversifies its financing sources away from traditional bank repo markets "and gives us the ability to seek new investment opportunities," said Chimera President and CEO Matt Lambiase.

The lenders in the Chimera/Ares transaction will receive a 7% coupon on the term loan and price appreciation warrants that can be settled in cash at a discount to the market value.