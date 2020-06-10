Nasdaq closes above 10K for first time

Stocks again finished mixed, with the Nasdaq extending its run into record territory while the S&P 500 and Dow fell into the red during Fed Chairman Powell's press conference.
Dow -1%, S&P -0.5%, and Nasdaq +0.6%, closing above 10,000 for the first time.
The Fed delivered pretty much what the market was expecting: Its median projection showed rates holding near zero through 2022, and it will maintain the current pace of buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
Powell's remarks were not too hawkish and not too dovish, but while that's good news for the markets, investors already were positioned long.
Investors may have been a bit unnerved by the Fed's suggestion that the coronavirus could wreak permanent damage to the U.S. economy.
Ten of the 11 S&P sectors ended in the red, led by energy (-4.9%), financials (-3.7%) and industrials (-2.4%), while technology (+1.6%) was the day's only winner.
U.S. Treasury prices rose, with the 10-year yield shedding 8 bps to 0.74%, and the dollar weakened.
WTI crude oil closed +1.7% to $39.60/bbl despite a surprise build in U.S. inventories.