Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) assets under management of $127.7B at May 31, 2020 falls 3.1% from $120.0B at April 30, 2020, as money market/short-term assets plunged 68% to $3.76B.

Total long-term assets of $124.0B at the end of May increased 3.3% from $120.0B at the end of April.

The closing of Charles Schwab’s acquisition of USAA’s Investment Management on May 26 caused a transfer of assets primarily comprised of short-term money market funds that were subject to a revenue-sharing arrangement and did not contribute to Victory Capital’s profitability. To a lesser extent, certain long-term assets also transferred out due to the acquisition’s closing.