Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) acquires a property in New Castle, PA, comprised of ~108K square feet of industrial space on ~7.4 acres, for ~$8.9M.

Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIPR entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with Holistic Industries, which intends to continue to operate the property as a medical-use cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

It's IIPR's third acquisition and lease with Holistic.

Holistic is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which IIPR has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to ~$6.4M.