ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CEO Ryan Lance says he was surprised by the quick rebound in oil prices and expects prices will remain volatile in the near term.

But a continued rise in crude storage could drag down prices as more producers reverse some previously announced production cuts, Lance tells the Independent Petroleum Association of America.

He does not say if ConocoPhillips would reverse any of its own cuts, which ranked as the biggest by any North American producer when announced in April, reducing its output by 460K bbl/day by June.

Some consolidation will be a positive for the overall industry, Lance says, adding his company is closely monitoring developments in deal activity.

The CEO said yesterday that he expects a short-term bounce in shale production as shut-in wells return to service over the next few months but not to pre-virus levels.