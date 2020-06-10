Long GrubHub talks leave Uber frustrated - CNBC
Jun. 10, 2020 5:33 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), GRUB, TKAYFUBER, GRUB, TKAYFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor20 Comments
- A lengthy and apparently fruitless negotiation process has led to frustration at Uber (NYSE:UBER), CNBC reports, over Uber's attempt to acquire GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) - now apparently headed for a tie-up with Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF).
- Uber's been talking with GrubHub for a year and a half, and believed it had a higher offer price. (Just Eat's deal is now reportedly for $70/share, like Uber's. But Uber believes its stock has more upside than Just Eat's.)
- Uber is also reportedly frustrated with disagreements about characterizing the regulatory risk in the deal, and was concerned about a recent NYT story addressing predatory fee practices at GrubHub.
- GrubHub is choosing Just Eat's proposal because of the likely lack of regulatory concerns, according to the report.
- After hours: GRUB +3.7%; UBER +0.1%.