Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) maker PSA face a lengthy European Union antitrust investigation after declining to offer concessions to ease concerns about their planned $50B merger, Reuters reports.

Fiat and PSA were told last week that their combined high market share in small vans was a worry for competition enforcers, according to the report.

The companies' failure to accept concessions automatically will trigger a four-month investigation by the European Commission when it completes its preliminary review on June 17.