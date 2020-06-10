Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says delays in the federal licensing process for its planned Bluewater oil export terminal with partner Trafigura off the Texas coast mean that a final investment decision remains many months away.

Phillips' update comes after federal officials earlier this week suspended the review process on a competing deepwater project proposal, Enterprise Products Partners' Sea Port Oil Terminal, effectively pushing its potential completion from 2022 to 2023.

Bluewater would be built in deep enough waters to fully load Very Large Crude Carriers to transport crude oil; currently, VLCCs in the area can only partially load at onshore docks and then fill up the rest of the way offshore from other ships.