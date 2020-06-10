ADM still receiving soybean orders from China, CFO says

  • China continues to buy U.S. soybeans despite worsening rhetoric between the two countries, as Chinese state-run and private buyers have purchased at least 10 cargoes this month, with three being sold overnight, Bloomberg reports.
  • Despite speculation that state-run companies would stop buying, Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) CFO Ray Young says the company is still receiving orders from China for agricultural products.
  • China pledged to buy $36.5B in U.S. ag goods in 2020 but purchased just $4.65B in the first four months of the year, prompting talk that it could no longer meet its phase one trade deal obligations, but Young told a Stifel virtual conference that he is expecting a "very strong" Q4 for U.S. exports to China.
  • Believing U.S.-China trade is still "on track," Young notes China's economy is recovering and "There's still a need for China to bring in agricultural products... They do need to bring in more soybeans."
  • ETF: SOYB
