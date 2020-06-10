Caterpillar extending some plant closures on weak demand - Bloomberg
Jun. 10, 2020 7:07 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)CATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) plans to keep some of its plants shut for longer than expected with demand languishing, Bloomberg reports.
- Among Caterpillar's operations across the Americas, its Curitiba Brazil and Campo Largo BCP Brazil plants are idled until the middle of June, while parts of its Piracicaba Brazil facilities are not expected to reopen until June 30, according to the report.
- CAT's North Little Rock facility in Arkansas reportedly was closed from May 18 to June 8, and the BCP Clayton and BCP Stanford facilities were shut from May 18 to May 26.
- "It's reasonable to assume they're limiting their production schedules to align demand that's still very muted," says Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold.
- Caterpillar's plants are typically operating at this time of year, as Q2 traditionally is the company's highest factory output as it ramps up for seasonal demand.