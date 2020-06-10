Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has announced plans for a phased reopening of its keystone Disneyland resort.

The company will reopen its Downtown Disney district July 9, with plans to reopen its theme parks - Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park - on Friday, July 17, the 65th anniversary of Disneyland's opening.

Those would be followed by reopenings of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23.

The plans are pending state and local government approval.

As part of capacity management, all guests (including Annual Passholders) will need to obtain a reservation to enter.

"Certain experiences that draw large group gatherings – such as parades and nighttime spectaculars – will return at a later date," Disney says. "While character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable, characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests."