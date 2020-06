"In London, more colleagues will begin returning to the office as of Monday, June 15, and in Bengaluru, we expect to review our return to office process toward the end of June," Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) wrote in an email to employees.

"In the Americas, we plan to welcome an initial group of colleagues back in New York, Jersey City, Dallas and Salt Lake City beginning Monday, June 22."

"As we look ahead, we continue to assess external conditions and community readiness for other locations."