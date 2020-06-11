Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) is up 21% premarket on the heels of its announcement that an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is under FDA review for company's COVI-TRACK in vitro diagnostic test kit for the independent detection of IgG and IgM antibodies in sera of patients exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The rapid antibody test allows for results to be available in eight minutes or less.

Analytical validation was performed by testing sample cohorts from healthy donors and positive COVID-19 patient samples, and the assay demonstrated a specificity >97% and diagnostic sensitivity of >94%.

Sorrento has secured manufacturing capacity to support the production of up to five million test kits per month.