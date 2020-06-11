"After a comprehensive review over the last 18 months, the board continues to believe that moving from the current dual-headed legal structure to a single parent company will bring significant benefits," Unilever (NYSE:UN) said in a statement.

The move, which would combine its U.K. and Dutch arms in a single British parent company, would result in one class of shares and a single pool of liquidity.

A previous attempt to consolidate in the Netherlands drew fierce opposition from U.K. shareholders.