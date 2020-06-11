While the broader market sold off yesterday, a surge into tech stocks ensued in the face of economic uncertainty and social unrest.

The market caps of both Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $1.5T for the first time, while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reached a market valuation of $1.3T and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) topped the $1T level for the first time since February.

Driving the excitement has been an acceleration in the adoption of e-commerce, a shift to cloud computing and remote work, and the companies' rock solid balance sheets and global user bases.