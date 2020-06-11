Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) has priced $1.2B (from $1.1B) of 0.375% convertible senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2026.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $180M of the notes.

This sale is expected to close on June 15.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in cash on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2020.

Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$1.18B (or ~$1.35B if the initial purchasers exercise their option) and will be used to repurchase for cash a portion of its outstanding convertible notes due 2023, to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and for general corporate purposes.

COUP -2.31% premarket.

Previously: Coupa announces $1.1B note offering (June 9)