The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) has priced its offering of $150M (from $125M) of its 3.00% convertible senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2025.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $22.5M of notes.

Closing date is June 15.

Net proceeds from the offering will be $144.1M (or $165.8M million if the initial purchasers exercise their option) and will be used to fund capped call transactions, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2020.

