Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announces development plans for Dupixent (dupilumab), an IL-4 and IL-13 antagonist that it is co-developing and co-commercializing with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), which it expects to be one of its top growth drivers with expected peak sales of €10B. Management will provide additional details during a virtual investor event today at 9:00 am ET.

Five potential new indications:

Eosinophilic esophagitis: First part of an ongoing Phase 3 study was successful. If the second part follows suit, regulatory applications will be filed by the end of 2022.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: A Phase 3 trial is underway with a second confirmatory study being initiated. If successful, regulatory applications will be filed in 2024.

Prurigo nodularis: Two Phase 3s underway with top line results expected in 2021. If positive, marketing applications will be filed by the end of that year.

Chronic spontaneous urticaria: Registrational study initiated. If the outcome is positive, marketing applications will be filed in 2022.

Bullous pemphigoid: Phase 3 study initiated. If results are positive, marketing applications will be filed in 2023 and beyond.

Dupixent is currently approved in the U.S. for eczema, asthma, atopic dermatitis and rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.