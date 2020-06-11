Relief Therapeutics (OTCPK:RLFTF) and U.S. development partner NeuroRx have added Houston Methodist Hospital to its lineup of clinical trial sites evaluating RLF-100, a patented formulation of Aviptadil (synthetic human vasoactive intestinal polypeptide or VIP), in critically ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

It says VIP inhibits inflammatory cytokines and protects pulmonary epithelial cells that line the air sacs (alveolae) of the lungs.

The trial has been expanded to include patients treated with high-flow nasal oxygen and noninvasive forms of ventilation. Previously, only those on mechanical ventilation were enrolled.