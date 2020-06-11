Cowen analyst Andrew Charles says the rubber is meeting the road for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as reopened stores look to capture sales.

The biggest focus on the company will be the trajectory of comparable sales growth.

"Management has indicated that comps are restrained by sales transfer from locations that have remained opened to newly reopened locations. We also point out that stores that have more recently reopened do not have a drive-thru, which is a key advantage in today's environment," he writes.

"Today 95% of stores are open, with remaining closures predominantly in the New York metro area. From here forward, comp improvement will depend on 'organic' sales improvement to reach Americas' 4Q20 comp guidance of -10% to -20%."

Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on SBUX and a price target of $76.