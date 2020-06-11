Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) has acquired Cracking Logistics Limited dba “Kontainers”, a leading provider of client-facing digital freight execution platforms for $12M, of which up-front consideration of $6M is to be paid in cash, plus potential performance-based consideration of 6M is based on Kontainers achieving revenue-based targets in each of the first two years post acquisition.

Any earnout is expected to be paid in FY2022 and FY2023.

Kontainers’ solutions facilitate a fully digital customer experience, including quoting, booking, tracking and dashboard analytics.