Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) prices its public offering of $500M of 2.750% notes due 2025, marking its inaugural public debt offering at the holding company level.

The offering price resulted in a yield of 2.867% and an implied spread of 250 basis points over the reference U.S. Treasury yield.

The offering received over $4B of demand from almost 200 institutional investors.

Intends to use the net proceeds to fund general corporate purposes and to increase the company’s liquidity position.

The issuance is expected to settle on June 17, 2020.

Credicorp has been assigned first-time debt ratings of BBB (with stable outlook) by S&P and BBB+ (with negative outlook) by Fitch.