Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is hiring to create the "multi-million dollar" fund within its New Product Experimentation team, according to Axios sources.

A now-deleted job post sought a "head of investments" to manage a fund investing in "leading private companies alongside top venture capital firms and angel investors."

Facebook confirmed the hiring to Axios without naming the new employee or revealing the size of the fund.

The fund could help Facebook identify rising trends among tech startups to either acquire the company or copy its features, an important tactic since regulatory scrutiny has impaired FB's ability to make large acquisitions like Instagram or WhatsApp.