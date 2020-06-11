Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) launches the first clinical trial evaluating REGN-COV2 (REGN10933 + REGN10987), its dual antibody cocktail, for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

The clinical program will involve four populations: hospitalized patients, non-hospitalized symptomatic patients, uninfected people in groups at high risk of exposure and uninfected people with close exposure to a COVID-19 patient.

The first two adaptive Phase 1/2/3 trials will involve hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Results from the Phase 1 & 2 portions will inform the endpoints and size of the Phase 3s.

The company says the two antibodies bind non-competitively to the critical receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.