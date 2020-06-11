Credit Suisse weighs in on the business update provided by Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) yesterday.

"We're encouraged by improving trends across YUM’s US portfolio, reflecting the shift in strategy across all three brands to highlight safety, convenience and availability of larger meals/abundance," writes analyst Lauren Silberman.

CS raises its price target to $95 from $84 based on an 18X multiple of near-term EPS and 23.5X multiple of near-term EBITDA. The firm also has a Blue Sky scenario with a PT of $110 based on unit growth of 4% and operating margins of ~35%.