The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports sales declined 38.1% in FQ1 (ended May 2), as a result of temporary store closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 990 bps to 26.8%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate deleveraged 380 bps to 34.6%.

The company repurchased 262K shares for ~$15M in the quarter.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company suspended share repurchases and dividends.

The company targets 300 additional store closures, 200 in FY2020 and 100 in FY2021.

As a result of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing FY2020 financial guidance.