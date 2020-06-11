Seeking Alpha
Consumer | Earnings News | On the Move | dividends

The Children's Place slides post FQ1 mixed results

|About: The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)|By: , SA News Editor

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports sales declined 38.1%  in FQ1 (ended May 2), as a result of temporary store closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 990 bps to 26.8%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate deleveraged 380 bps to 34.6%.

The company repurchased 262K shares for ~$15M in the quarter.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company suspended share repurchases and dividends.

The company targets 300 additional store closures, 200 in FY2020 and 100 in FY2021.

As a result of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing FY2020 financial guidance.

PLCE -2.68% premarket.