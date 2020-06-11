Eventbrite prices upsized $130M convertible senior notes offering

Jun. 11, 2020 7:34 AM ETEventbrite, Inc. (EB)EBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) down 7.65% premarket on pricing upsized private offering of $130M (from $115M) of 5.000% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 1, 2025.
  • Initial purchasers' over-allotment is an additional $20M of notes.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on December 1, 2020.
  • Net proceeds will be ~$125.3M (or ~$144.7M if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option), of which ~$13.5M will be used to fund the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • Previously: Eventbrite down 7.35% on offering convertible senior notes due 2025 (June 10)
