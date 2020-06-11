Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) has activated clinical sites and initiated enrollment in a U.S.-focused Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its PLX cells in severely ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study will enroll 140 subjects who will receive intramuscular injections of PLX-PAD. The primary endpoint is the number of ventilator-free days during the main 28-day study period. Safety and survival will be assessed at the week 8, 26 and 52 time points.

Secondary endpoints include all-cause mortality, duration of mechanical ventilation, ICU-free days and hospital-free days.

PLX-PAD is a cell therapy consisting of allogeneic mesenchymal-like cells designed to modulate the immune system and prevent/reverse overactivation (cytokine storm in the extreme).