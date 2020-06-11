The European Commission will file formal antitrust charges against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as early as next week over the treatment of third-party sellers, according to WSJ sources.

Amazon is accused of using third-party seller data to launch competing private-label products, which echos a WSJ investigation published in April.

The antitrust watchdog has reportedly been circulating a draft of the charges for the past couple of months.

Amazon could be fined as much as 10% of its annual revenue if found guilty. The EU could take at least another year to make its final decision, and Amazon could appeal the ruling.