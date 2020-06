Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is actively looking for a partner to produce its Badger pickup truck.

Founder Trevor Milton says three manufacturers are in the running to be the assembly partner for the 600-mile range EV truck.

Separately, the company wants to start deliveries if its electric commercial trucks next year.

Shares of Nikola have been boosted over the last week by more talk about EV trucks and has become a favorite addition on Robin Hood.