The first participant has been enrolled in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, RELEASE, evaluating BioXcel Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:BTAI) BXCL501, a sublingual thin-film formulation of dexmedetomidine, for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms.

The study will enroll ~125 patients with opioid use disorder who are physically dependent.

Dexmedetomidine is a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist that is used to treat acute agitation. BXCL501 has Fast Track status in the U.S. for the acute treatment of mild-to-moderate agitation in patients with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and dementia.