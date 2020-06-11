Citing Chinese mobile phone data, Wells Fargo lifts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $315 to $385.

The firm says that the mobile phone registration data for April and May "supports the view that we are seeing a post-COVID recovery in smartphone demand trends."

Wells Fargo continues to see Apple as a "favored high-quality large cap name" heading into this fall's launch of the 5G iPhones.

Wells maintains an Overweight rating on Apple, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

More action: HSBC upgrades Apple from Reduce to Hold and raises the target from $225 to $295, expecting a "successful" 5G launch in Q3.