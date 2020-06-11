Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) are seeing a benefit during the pandemic by serving non-urban populations that have fewer retail options nearby, observes The Wall Street Journal.

Last quarter, Dollar General saw a net sales increase of 27.6% to outpace the 8.2% increase at less-rural Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), while small town dweller Tractor Supply guided for comparable sales growth of 20% to 25% in Q2.

The same trend could be in play for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in comparison to Target (NYSE:TGT) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) with its more rural mix than Home Depot (NYSE:HD). There is also the impact of the recent civil unrest to consider.