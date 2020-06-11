The company has finalized its Phase 3 study protocol, and the trial of mRNA-1273 on about 30K subjects is expected to begin next month.
The primary endpoint of the randomized, placebo-controlled trial will be prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 disease.
Collaborating with Lonza, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) remains on track to be able to deliver about 500M doses per year, and maybe up to 1B doses per year beginning in 2021.
Shares are down 0.95% premarket. Updating at 8:11 AM ET: Shares have now moved into the green, up 2.4% premarket.