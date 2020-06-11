Uber, Lyft drivers are employees - California regulator

The California Public Utilities Commission rules that Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) drivers are employees under the state's AB5 gig-work law.

The commission says transportation network companies must comply with the requirements applicable to employees.

Uber and Lyft fought AB5 and similar regulations around the world that would force the companies to offer drivers employee benefits like sick leave.

In other ride-hail news, BTIG starts Uber and Lyft with Buy ratings, expecting digital services companies to recover from the pandemic faster than other travel-related industries.