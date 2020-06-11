Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) after reviewing the bull case and bear case side by side.

"We are optimistic that the new management team will succeed at accelerating revenue growth over the next few years, which would likely bolster valuation. And, we see optionality around the Uniforms business, and a management team and board that are keenly focused on shareholder value creation," updates the firm.

Aramark is seen as trading at an attractive valuation. "At 16.4x and 12.8x CY21E-22E EPS, Aramark is one of the few stocks in our coverage trading at a discount to history (on CY21E). We believe this leaves a fairly bearish case priced in (especially on a relative basis), and see a risk-reward skewed to the upside over 12-24 months," maintains BofA.

Shares of Aramark are up 17.5% over the last month.