The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority fines Lloyds Bank (NYSE:LYG) £64M ($81M) for mistreating hundreds of thousands of customers who fell behind on mortgage payments.

The fine would have been £91.5M if Lloyds and its subsidiaries hadn't accepted the FCA's finding early.

Lloyds and its Bank of Scotland and The Mortgage Business units are nearly complete with a redress plan to refund some fees. They estimate that ~526K customers have received redress payments totaling £300M.

Between April 2011 and December 2015, the banks' procedures for gathering information from mortgage customers in payment difficulties or arrears resulted in call handlers not consistently obtaining adequate information, "creating a risk that customers were treated unfairly," the FCA said.