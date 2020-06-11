Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) announces a $350M royalty and equity investment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences earmarked to advance bardoxolone methyl through clinical trials and potential commercialization.
The investment consists of $300M in exchange for royalty payments on global sales of bardoxolone except those by Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., and a $50M equity investment in Reata's Class A common stock at $146.72 per share (yesterday's close was $130.92).
Bardoxolone is being developed for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in Alport syndrome and autosomal-dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Reata will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the deal.
Shares up 12% premarket on light volume.
