Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and ByteDance (BDNCE) have signed leases to expand their office space footprint in Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg sources.

The Chinese tech companies each rented space in Causeway Bay’s Times Square.

ByteDance took on a three-year lease for about 3,000 square feet. Alibaba adds a floor measuring 17,000 square feet to its existing leases, which include three floors and more than a dozen units.

The district has the world's highest office space rents, which has led to a demand slump as company's cut costs in the wake of the pandemic.