Chinese education names like Wah Fu Education (NASDAQ:WAFU), Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU), Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) and Ambow Education (NYSEMKT:AMBO) are all jumping pre-market, with some quintupling on elevated volume.

Larger China education names, like Tal Education (NYSE:TAL) and New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) are largely flat in the session.

The smaller names are all sub-$5/per share and seem to be following a similar and curious path to the China fintech names yesterday that also benefited from increased trading activity.

It is unclear if there is any material news to account for the move, but much attention has recently been paid to smaller dollar stocks outperforming amid increased retail investor interest.