Great Southern Bancorp prices $75M subordinated notes offering
Jun. 11, 2020 8:28 AM ETGreat Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)GSBCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) has priced its public offering of $75M of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due June 15, 2030 at 100% of the principal amount of the notes.
- Interest on the notes payable semi-annually in arrears from and including June 15, 2020 to, but excluding, June 15, 2025 or the earlier redemption date.
- The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes and the offering is expected to close on June 12.
- Estimated net proceeds of ~$73.9M will be used for general corporate purposes.