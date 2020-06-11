Dosing underway in BridgeBio's BBP-418 trial for muscular dystrophy

Jun. 11, 2020 8:28 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)BBIOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) affiliate ML Bio Solutions doses first subject in the Phase 1 clinical trial of BBP-418, an orally-administered small molecule therapy being evaluated for the treatment of limb girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i).
  • The trial will assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and food effect of BBP-418 in healthy volunteers.
  • In collaboration with the GRASP-LGMD consortium based at Virginia Commonwealth University, ML Bio Solutions is also enrolling a LGMD2i lead-in study across multiple centers in the U.S. and Europe.
  • Additionally, the FDA approved ML Bio Solutions' IND application for BBP-418 in March 2020.
