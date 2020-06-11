Magenta bails on cell therapy in inherited metabolic disorders

  • Making a "strategic decision," Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) will discontinue enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MGTA-456 in patients with inherited metabolic disorders, deciding instead to focus its resources on stem cell mobilization and conditioning programs.
  • It cites COVID-19 disruptions, a growing understanding of the challenges of allogeneic stem cell transplantation in patients with non-malignant diseases and FDA feedback on the endpoints and design of a registrational study as the reasons for its decision.
  • On another front, it will collaborate with the stem cell transplant organization the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match on a Phase 2 study evaluating MGTA-145 to mobilize and collect hematopoietic stem cells from donors which will be transplanted into patients with blood cancers.
  • The company says MGTA-145 is a CXCR2 agonist that works in combination with plerixafor, a CXCR4 antagonist, to harness the physiological mechanism of stem cell mobilization into peripheral blood.
  • The company will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference today at 8:50 am ET.
