Despite reports that Boeing (NYSE:BA) is targeting a 737 MAX recertification flight for late June, the U.S. planemaker has been sending an opposite message to key supplier Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR).

Boeing has directed Spirit to "pause additional work on four 737 MAX shipsets and avoid starting production on sixteen 737 MAX shipsets to be delivered in 2020." The supplier also believes there will be a "reduction to its previously disclosed 2020 737 MAX production plan of 125 shipsets."

Less production in 2020 could mean the MAX timeline is slipping again or Boeing will deliver MAX jets at a slower rate than previously expected.