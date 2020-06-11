Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) says it is on track to deliver Q2 EPS toward the upper end of its previously communicated range of $1.00 to $1.10. The consensus EPS for the quarter is $1.09.

The company sees an unfavorable currency impact of ~$0.07 per share, compared to the prior view for about $0.12 per share. The forecast assumes no disruption in the company's ability to supply its customers, based on its current operations and inventory levels.

The only guidance issued for the full year by Philip Morris was for capital expenditures of ~$700M vs. $800M prior view and an effective tax rate of approximately 23%, subject to changes in full-year earnings mix.

SEC Form 8-K