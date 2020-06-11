Anheuser-Busch InBev closer to sealing Craft Brew deal
Jun. 11, 2020 8:44 AM ETCraft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW), BUDBREW, BUDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Cowen analyst Vivien Azer thinks the willingness of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) to sell the Kona Hawaii business could get the merger with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) to the finish line.
- "With ABI + BREW addressing proactively the DOJ's principle concerns, not just in words (e.g., deal terms), but in action (a negotiated offer), the two companies have, we believe, removed ample friction from the final closing of this transaction. Despite the volatility since the deal was announced," she writes.
- BREW and A-B continue to expect the closing of their expanded partnership to occur before the end of 2020.