PulteGroup raised, D.R. Horton cut as JPMorgan shifts focus on homebuilders
- JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC), and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Overweight.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) raised to Neutral.
- Downgrades D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Neutral and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Underweight.
- Rehaut expects low interest rates to remain and reopening state economies and job recoveries to keep progressing for the rest of the year; raised 2020-2021 estimates.
- New ratings reflect resuming his pre-pandemic approach focused on P/E from a valuation perspective as opposed to his approach over the past three months, which focused on price/book and allocated ratings based on risk-averse model.
- Homebuilder stocks are sliding in premarket trading, with the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) down 6.3%.