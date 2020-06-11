Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) has changed its name to Aspira Women’s Health, effective today and will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “AWH” and a new CUSIP (04537Y109), effective June 12.

Valerie Palmieri, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aspira Women’s Health said, “Our new company name captures the soul of our company’s mission and vision. With this name change, we are solidifying our commitment to solving big women’s health issues such as endometriosis and ovarian cancer detection for all ethnicities, stages, and ages. Through our data-driven approach, we aim to deliver solutions that help women “Aspire” to take control of their gynecologic health and “Empower” providers to deliver optimal care.”