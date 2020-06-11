Anthem debuts decision support tools to aid in COVID-19 reopenings

Jun. 11, 2020 9:02 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)ANTMBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Aimed at helping public health officials and business leaders' plan to the reopening U.S. workplaces shuttered during the pandemic, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) will make its C19 Explorer and C19 Navigator decision support tools available through its new portal.
  • C19 Explorer is an interactive dashboard on COVID-19 infection rates and community risk scores, including analysis and visualization that authorities and business leaders can use to assess a community's readiness to reopen.
  • C19 Navigator is designed for Anthem employer customers to provide clinical insight and predictions to support the identification and clarification of next steps in the reopening process.
  • Anthem has released other tools over the past weeks to help stakeholders during the pandemic.
