ThermoGenesis files patent applications for detection of COVID-19 antibodies
Jun. 11, 2020 8:51 AM ETThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO)THMOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) has filed patent applications for a point-of-care device which improves the speed and accuracy of lateral flow immunoassays (LFIA) to detect COVID-19 IgM and IgG antibodies from a single drop of blood.
- The applications have been filed in the U.S. in accordance with the USPTO COVID-19 prioritized examination Pilot Program.
- COVID-19 LFIA reader will enable the user to simply slide the test cartridge into a portable reader, providing an instant readout which can be recorded into a database, and/or a cloud-based web portal.
- Shares are up 8% premarket.