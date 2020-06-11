ThermoGenesis files patent applications for detection of COVID-19 antibodies

  • ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) has filed patent applications for a point-of-care device which improves the speed and accuracy of lateral flow immunoassays (LFIA) to detect COVID-19 IgM and IgG antibodies from a single drop of blood.
  • The applications have been filed in the U.S. in accordance with the USPTO COVID-19 prioritized examination Pilot Program.
  • COVID-19 LFIA reader will enable the user to simply slide the test cartridge into a portable reader, providing an instant readout which can be recorded into a database, and/or a cloud-based web portal.
  • Shares are up 8% premarket.
